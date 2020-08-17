Artworks by women go on show in September in Macao biennial

The work of Mainland Chinese and Portuguese women artists will be strongly represented, along with the work of other lusophone artists, at the ArtFem Women Artists 2nd International Biennial of Macao, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Carlos Marreiros, who chairs the organising committee, as saying the biennial will be held in Macao from September 30 to December 13.

The report quotes Mr Marreiros as saying the event will show works by 116 artists around the world.

Mr Marreiros said the theme of the event is Mother Nature in folk and ethnographic tradition, and the protection of nature from climate change.

The report says Chinese sculptor Xiang Jing, Macao artist Un Chin Iam and Portuguese painter Paula Rego are honorary ambassadors of the biennial.

Mr Marreiros, Alice Kok and James Chu of Macao, Leonor Veiga of Portugal and Angela Li of mainland China are the curators, Lusa says.