Angolan railway company has high hopes for CRRC train sets

The railway company serving the southwestern Angolan city of Moçâmedes hopes new, Chinese-built train sets will increase by half the number of seats available on its intercity passenger services, Angop reports, quoting the head of the company.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Caminho de Ferro de Moçâmedes EP President Daniel Quipaxe as saying each of its three new train sets can carry up to 700 passengers at a maximum sustained speed of 80 kph.

Mr Quipaxe said the train sets would increase the capacity of his company’s services to and from Moçâmedes to 900,000 passengers a month.

The new rolling stock will meet passenger demand and greatly increase revenue for his company, Angop quotes Mr Quipaxe as saying.

This month an Angolan newspaper, Expansão, reported that Angola had paid 1.2 billion kwanzas (about US$2.1 million) for 10 train sets built by Chinese state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. Ltd (CRRC).