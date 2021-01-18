Angola among three main African trading partners of China

The value of Sino-African trade was US$167.8 billion in the first 11 months of last year, and Angola was the third-biggest trading partner of China in Africa, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng has said.

Mr Gao told a news conference on Thursday that Sino-African trade was steady, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Gao said the value of Chinese imports of African farm products had been 4.4 percent greater in the first 11 months of last year than in the corresponding period the year before.

Of the work entailed by the eight major initiatives announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, over 85 percent has been done, Mr Gao said.

The purpose of one such project is to supply electricity to the province surrounding the Angolan capital, Luanda, Mr Gao told the news conference.