ABRA urges Brazilian attendance online at Qingdao fair

The Brazilian Rendering Association, or ABRA, is prompting its members to attend online VIV China, an animal husbandry and animal products fair which begins today in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao.

ABRA issued a written statement saying VIV China has an online service for bringing together buyers and sellers, which gets round obstacles erected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

ABRA says the service matches Brazilian exporters and Chinese importers so they can make appointments to discuss business.

The attendance of Brazilian enterprises is being arranged by the Brazilian Renderers project, a joint endeavour by the association and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency which promotes Brazilian exports of animal products, the ABRA statement says.