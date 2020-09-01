Value of Macao exports to lusophone world balloons

Official data indicate that the value of goods Macao exported to Portuguese-speaking parts of the world grew to 9 million patacas (US$1.1 million) in the first nine months of this year, nine times more than in the equivalent period last year.

Figures given by the Macao Statistics and Census Service show 8.2 million patacas worth went to Portugal alone.

Of the exports to the lusophone world as a whole, 8.7 million patacas worth were made or processed in Macao.

The value of imports to Macao from Portuguese-speaking parts of the world fell to 400 million patacas in the first nine months, 20.8 percent less than a year earlier, the Statistics and Census Service figures show.