Timor-Leste hoping for Chinese investment in infrastructure

Timorese Ambassador to China Abrão dos Santos has said his country is hoping to attract more investment by Chinese enterprises in its infrastructure, and in its fishing and tourism industries, which are important for its economic development, the China-Africa Friendly Economic and Trade Development Foundation says.

A written statement issued by the foundation quotes Mr dos Santos as saying so in a meeting with its head, Zhang Yi.

Mr dos Santos said Timor-Leste welcomed visits by parties of Chinese businesspeople arranged by the foundation, which the Timorese Embassy in Beijing would expedite.

The foundation will play its part in increasing Sino-Timorese economic engagement and in meshing the abilities of Chinese and Angolan enterprises, its statement quotes Mr Zhang as saying.