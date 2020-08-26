Sino-Brazilian partnership to build satellite ground station

Alya Nanosatellites Constellation EO of Brazil and Beijing Tianlian Space Technology Co. Ltd of China have agreed to collaborate on setting up a ground station in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia to receive and process data from satellites, Alya Chief Executive Aila Raquel has disclosed.

An article published on the SpaceWatch.Global website and written by Ms Raquel says her earth observation satellite company and the Chinese aerospace company will collaborate in rocket tracking and telemetry, and in managing satellites and antennas.

Alya intends to obtain high-resolution images of the planet which can be used to help develop agriculture and mining, and to manage and protect the environment, Ms Raquel wrote in the SpaceWatch.Global article.