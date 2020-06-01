Oporto metro to start trials of Chinese-made coaches in 2021

The operator of the metropolitan railway in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto, Metro do Porto, will begin in the second half of next year trials of new passenger coaches built by China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. (CRRC), the China Daily reports, citing the Chinese state-owned maker.

The Chinese state-run newspaper quotes CRRC as saying each train can carry 252 passengers, 64 of them seated, at a top speed of 80 km/h.

The report says Metro do Porto agreed in January to pay CRRC 49.6 million euros (about US$54.7 million) for 18 coaches to be delivered between next year and 2023, and for the maker to maintain them for five years.

The sale is the first CRRC has made in the European Uninon market for rolling stock for urban railways, the China Daily says.