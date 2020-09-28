Foreign ministers agree on greater Sino-Timorese cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Timorese Foreign Minister Adaljiza Magno have agreed to increase Sino-Timorese cooperation under the auspices of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Ms Magno as telling Mr Wang over the telephone that Timor-Leste is willing to speed up the process of bringing in Chinese technicians so work on big cooperative projects, notably infrastructure projects, can resume.

Xinhua quotes Mr Wang as telling Ms Magno that China is willing to keep sending Timor-Leste the medical supplies that it needs.

Ms Magno thanked Mr Wang for Chinese help in countering the Covid-19 pandemic in Timor-Leste.