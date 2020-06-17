First ship registered at Yangpu heading for Brazil

The first ship registered at the free trade port of Yangpu on the southern Chinese island of Hainan has sailed on its maiden voyage, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the China COSCO Shipping Corp. Ltd freighter COSCO Shipping Xing Wang, displacing 62,000 tonnes, was registered on Friday.

The report says the ship sailed from the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry shipyard in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian for Shanghai, where it will load wind power equipment, high-speed train accessories and other goods bound for Australia and Brazil, and that it will return to China with a cargo of Brazilian wood pulp.

Xinhua quotes China COSCO Shipping Deputy General Manager Huang Xiaowen as saying his company is keen to register more ships at Yangpu, to help Hainan become a hub for international container shipping.