Dão winemakers resume exports to China after Covid-19 hiatus

Winemakers in the Dão wine region of Portugal have dispatched their first shipment of wine to China since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, O Minho reports, quoting Fernando Figueiredo, the head of a group of Dão winemakers.

The Portuguese newspaper says Mr Figueiredo hopes the region can soon send more wine to China, so the amount it sells this year will approach the amount it exported last year.

Mr Figueiredo said the members of his group were left over 1 million euros (about US$1.13 million) poorer when they sold between 30 percent and 40 percent less wine in the first half of this year than a year earlier.

He said 70 percent of the output of the group was exported.

Mr Figueiredo was speaking during a visit to the Dão wine region by Portuguese Agriculture Minister Maria do Céu Albuquerque, O Minho says.