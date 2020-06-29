Timor-Leste agrees to accept gift of military aid from China

The Timorese government has agreed to accept military aid from China,

which will be given free of charge, ANTIL reports, citing the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Fidélis Magalhães.

The Timorese state-run news agency quotes Mr Magalhães as saying last week the cabinet has given Timorese Ambassador to China Abrão dos Santos permission to sign an agreement on the aid instead of Timorese Defence Minister Filomeno da Paixão de Jesus, who cannot go to China to sign it because of precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last August the Chinese Embassy in Díli announced that China had given the Timorese army supplies, and was willing to help modernise the force.