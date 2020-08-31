Macao people to be trained to work in financial services

Monetary Authority of Macau President Benjamin Chan Sau San has said the authority will arrange programmes of training, workshops and internships for Macao people to enable them to work in financial services to support economic engagement by China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

In answer to a formal question asked by a member of the Macao Legislative Assembly, Leung Sun Iok, Mr Chan told the assembly that the training programmes would be put on by the Macau Institute of Financial Services, a joint endeavour by the monetary authority, the Macao Association of Banks, the Macao Insurers’ Association, and the Macao Insurance Agents and Brokers Association.

Mr Chan said the authority would encourage Macao people to serve internships in companies in mainland China or lusophone countries.

In his formal question, Mr Leong said Macao needed people working in financial services that were proficient in both Chinese and Portuguese.