Macao exhibitors wanted for branded products trade fair

Among the exhibitors that the 2020 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair is meant to attract are Macao distributors of branded goods made in lusophone countries, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

IPIM issued a written announcement saying the institute will be taking applications by Macao enterprises wishing to exhibit until September 23.

The announcement says IPIM and the Guangdong Department of Commerce are jointly putting on the fair, which begins on December 11 and ends on December 13.

On show this year will be more branded products made in Guangdong or Macao, among which will be food, drinks, gadgets, and products made by cultural and creative enterprises, the announcement says.

The fee for Macao small and medium enterprises wishing to exhibit has been cut to 680 patacas (about US$85) in view of the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, IPIM says.