Huawei to sponsor oil and gas conference in Angola

Chinese maker of telecommunications equipment Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd will sponsor the second Angola Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, to be held in Talatona, near Luanda, on June 16 and 17, event organiser Africa Oil and Power has announced.

The organiser issued a written statement saying Huawei has invested US$60 million in Angolan telecommunications in the past 20 years, and is building in Talatona a centre for information technology innovation and training.

The statement quotes Africa Oil and Power chief Executive James Chester as saying the backing Huawei is giving shows how seriously the conference is taken as an occasion for discussing finance and investment.