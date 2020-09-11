Film portrays Chinese footballers pursing Brazilian dream

A new film for children, “Dreams of Brazil”, tells the story of Chinese teenagers pursuing their ambitions as footballers in that internationally renowned hotbed of footballing talent, Brazil, the People’s Daily reports.

The Chinese Communist Party newspaper quotes Huang Jun, the head of the Children’s Film Studio in Beijing, as telling a webinar that he hopes the Sino-Brazilian co-production will bring Chinese and Brazilian teenagers together.

The webinar was a feature of the China-Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) International Fair for Trade in Services, the report says.

Brazilian Canoeing Federation head João Schwertner told the webinar that his federation had introduced dragon boat racing to Brazil and intended to spread the sport around the country, particularly among disadvantaged people, the People’s Daily says.