Expanded Angolan power station due to reopen in 2021

The Chinese-funded expansion of the Luachimo hydroelectric power station in northeastern Angola should be completed in time for the facility to be re-started in the first half of next year, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Joaquim da Costa, the project manager, as saying over 60 per cent of the expansion work is done.

The report says a Chinese bank provided the US$212 million needed to increase the capacity of the power station to 34 MW from 8 MW.

The power station will supply electricity to over 186,300 households round about, Angop says.

In a separate report, an Angolan newspaper, Jornal de Angola, says the contractor doing the work is state-owned China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd.