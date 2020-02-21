Embraer sales of aircraft to Chinese buyers reach 100

Brazilian planemaker Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica (Embraer) has announced it has sold 100 aircraft to Chinese companies, MacauHub reports.

The news website quotes Embraer as saying in a written statement that i10 of the aircraft are 195-E2s sold to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The statement says Hainan Airlines has 50 E190s and 20 E195s, China Southern Airlines has with 20 E190s, Colourful Guizhou Airlines has nine E190s and Henan Airlines has five E190s.

The Brazilian planemaker delivered 198 aircraft last year, 89 commercial airliners and 109 business aviation aircraft.