Chongqing trade promotion body opens office in São Paulo

The Chongqing Council for the Promotion of International Trade held last week a ceremony to mark the opening of a representative office in Brazil, its first abroad.

A written announcement issued by the council says the purposes of the office are to spur trade between Brazil and the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, and investment in each other, and to pass on information about the business environment in Brazil.

The council is keen on opening offices to represent it in big economies covered by the Chinese-led Belt and Road initiative, its announcement says.

A report in the Chongqing Economic Times says the representative office in Brazil is in the southeastern city of São Paulo.

The economies of Chongqing and Brazil are highly complementary and have huge potential for engagement with each other, the newspaper quotes the head of the office, Cao Lanbo, as saying.