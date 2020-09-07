Chinese university begins teaching Brazilians online

Hebei Foreign Studies University in northern China says it has begun teaching online an introductory course on Chinese culture meant for students in Brazil.

The university announced on WeChat that 155 people applied for places on the course, and that 50 students specialising in various subjects at 48 universities in Brazil were accepted.

The announcement says the 48 universities are among 88 in Brazil belonging to the Coimbra Group of Brazilian Universities, which has an agreement to cooperate with the Chinese university.

Hebei Foreign Studies University President Sun Jianzhong hopes the agreement will give students at his institution more opportunities for learning and exchanges, the announcement says.

Coimbra Group of Brazilian Universities Executive Director Rossana Silva hopes the Brazilian members of her group and Hebei Foreign Studies University will go on to cooperate extensively once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, notably by exchanging teachers and students, the Chinese university says on WeChat.