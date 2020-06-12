Chinese-owned company starts package deliveries in Brazil

The transport network company behind the app 99 service in Brazil, which is owned by Didi Chuxing Technology Co. of China, has begun arranging the delivery of packages, O Estado de São Paulo reports.

The Brazilian newspaper quotes a written statement issued by the operator as saying the app 99 service can be used to arrange the delivery of packages weighing up to 10 kg and worth up to 500 reals (about US$100).

The app 99 operator said the package delivery service would be available first in the central Brazilian city of Goiânia, and later on in other cities such as Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The statement quotes an executive of the app 99 operator, Davi Miyake, as saying the new service will mean more income for app 99 drivers that have had their earnings curbed by the slump in business due to precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic, O Estado de São Paulo says.