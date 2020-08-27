Chinese contractors to help fix main road in eastern Angola

Chinese state-owned companies Sinohydro Corp. and China Road and Bridge Corp. have won two of the five contracts to rehabilitate National Road 230 in eastern Angola, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says Angolan Minister of Public Works and Land Planning Manuel Tavares de Almeida awarded the contracts for the US$630 million rehabilitation project, which entails work on several bridges.

The report quotes Governor Ernesto Muangala of the province of Lunda Norte as saying rehabilitation of the road will boost the development of the economy of his own province and two others, Lunda Sul and Moxico.

The rehabilitated road will carry commercial goods between the coast of Angola and the east of the country, and facilitate public passenger transport between provinces, Angop quotes Mr Muangala as saying.