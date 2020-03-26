Charter flights to take cargo direct to Portugal from China

Portuguese logistics firm Rangel Logistics Solutions announced on Tuesday it will charter aircraft to bring freight direct to Portugal from China, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes a written statement issued by Rangel as saying direct charter flights will get freight to Portugal faster than indirect scheduled services by decreasing transit times.

Rangel says it has been contacted by several prospective customers that wish to send air cargo to Portugal from China.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the flow of Chinese goods, causing delays and interruptions in central European airports and land borders, particularly to products for the healthcare industry that have to be shipped quickly, Lusa quotes Rangel as saying.