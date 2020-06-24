Brazilian trade promotion agency preparing for Shanghai expo

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency says it is taking applications by Brazilian companies wishing to exhibit at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai this year.

The agency issued on Monday a written statement saying it will choose about 30 companies in the food and beverage business or in the farming business to attend.

The agency says the third CIIE will have 600,000 square metres of exhibition space, and will take place between November 5 and 10.

Brazilian companies can show their goods in the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency pavilion, on an ordinary stand or on a bigger, more prominent stand, the agency says.

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency is arranging the attendance of Brazilian companies in coordination with the Brazilian Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, and Foreign Affairs ministries, its statement says.