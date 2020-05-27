Brazilian exporters begin shipping fresh fruit to China

Brazil has begun exporting melons to China, the first fresh fruit it has ever shipped there, Agência Brasil reports, citing Brazilian Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply Minister Tereza Cristina Dias.

The Brazilian state-run news agency quotes Ms Dias as saying she is trying to open foreign markets to Brazilian foodstuffs other than soybeans, maize, meat and sugar.

Ms Dias said so on Friday in an online seminar about business opportunities for Brazilian farmers while the Covid-19 pandemic lasts, Agência Brasil says.

In November a Chinese state-run television broadcaster, CGTN, reported that China and Brazil had reached agreement on the sale of Brazilian melons to China.