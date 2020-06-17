Angola now using Chinese-devised civil registration system

The Angolan authorities have begun using yesterday a new system for civil registration devised by China, Jornal de Angola reports, quoting the official in charge of the technical aspects, Fernando Fortes.

The Angolan newspaper says the system will eventually give every Angolan a national identity card.

The report quotes Mr Fortes as saying the authorities began using the system in Luanda.

Mr Fortes said the system supplied each Angolan with a copy of his or her birth certificate for use in applying for an identity card.

The government aims to have the births of 12 million Angolans registered by 2022, and to register births more cheaply than before, Jornal de Angola quotes Mr Fortes as saying.

Last November Angolan news media reported that state-owned China National Electronics Import & Export Corp. had won the contract to set up the Angolan system.