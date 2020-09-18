AliExpress to subsidise free shipping of purchases to Brazil

The AliExpress arm of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will subsidise merchants that charge customers nothing to ship to Brazil purchases made on the AliExpress shopping website, Cifnews reports.

The Chinese website quotes AliExpress as announcing in writing that the company will pay merchants 3 renminbi (about US$0.44) a time for shipping without charge orders made in October and November, up to a limit of 2,000 renminbi per merchant.

AliExpress says the purpose is to increase sales in Brazil of Chinese goods offered on its shopping website.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased shipping rates, the company says.

AliExpress believes its subsidy will be good for Brazilian consumers and Chinese merchants alike, Cifnews quotes the company announcement as saying.