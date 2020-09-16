PLPEX, MIF and Macao Franchise Expo set for October 22-24

The 2020 Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao), or PLPEX, will be held from October 22 to 24, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says,

IPIM issued a written announcement saying the PLPEX will be held at the same time as the 25th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2020.

The institute says all three events will for the first time have a business matching service online, so merchants unable to attend in the flesh can arrange meetings.

One company due to attend the PLPEX, Aucoin Carnes e Alimentos Lda, is eager to use the occasion to expand its new business of personal protective equipment into Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, the IPIM announcement says.