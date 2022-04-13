Chinese-built airport for Luanda to be ready in 11 months

State-owned Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) will finish building the new international airport in Luanda by next March, the Hua Qiao Zai Xian website says, citing Angolan Transport Minister Ricardo Viegas de Abreu.

When Angolan President João Lourenço visited the site last week, he acknowledged the efforts made by AVIC and praised the progress and quality of its work, according to a report posted on the website on Monday.

The new airport is 40 km from the city centre, will have two runways and will be able to handle 15 million passengers a year, the Hua Qiao Zai Xian website says.

Separately, the Angolan government issued a written statement quoting Mr Viegas de Abreu as saying the first test landing at the airport will be made in June, and that the US$1.4 billion facility will be officially passed fit for use next year.