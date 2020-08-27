Repatriation of Cabo Verdean students in China to begin soon

The Cabo Verdean government will begin next month bringing home 30 Cabo Verdean students that have completed programmes of tertiary education in mainland China or Macao, but are stuck there, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Cabo Verdean Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities Luís Filipe Tavares as telling a press conference that 22 Cabo Verdean students in mainland China and eight in Macao are finding it difficult to get home because of precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabo Verde closed its airports to international commercial flights on March 19, the report says.

Cabo Verdean diplomats are helping the students find flights home, the first of which should take off on September 4, Lusa quotes Mr Filipe Tavares as saying.