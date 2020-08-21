Chinese, Portuguese contractors in Mozambican power project

A project in Mozambique envisages the construction of power supply infrastructure connecting at least 7,500 households in the southern provinces of Inhambane and Sofala to the national grid within a year, a Mozambican newspaper, Jornal Notícias, reports.

The project entails the construction of a power transmission line 240 km long, Jornal Notícias says.

Another Mozambican newspaper, O País, reports that the project will cost US$35 million and be financed by Sweden.

A Chinese company has the contract to build three substations, and a Portuguese company has the contract to construct 174 km of high-voltage power lines, 88 km of low-voltage power lines and 79 transformer stations, O País says.