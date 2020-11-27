Appliances of Macao, Portuguese design on show in Shanghai

Air purifiers designed in Macao and Portugal for a Chinese brand, AirHein, are on display at the Design Shanghai trade show, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the air purifiers are designed by João Machado, Emanuel Barbosa, Joana Rego and Joana Oliveira of Portugal, and by James Chu, Lee Chan U and Tramy Lui of Macao.

The report says the appliances are the result of collaboration by the Zhuhai-Macau Design Centre, the Portuguese Cultural Association and the AirHein brand owner, which is a Chinese maker of air purifiers and water purifiers.

The Design Shanghai show opened yesterday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, and will last for four days, Lusa says.