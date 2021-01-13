Macao ready to help Shenzhen penetrate lusophone markets

Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng believes Macao can help enterprises in the nearby southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to tap markets in the Portuguese-speaking world, his government said on Monday.

The Macao government issued a written statement quoting Mr Ho as telling Shenzhen Municipal Committee secretary Wang Weizhong, that Macao is particularly keen to promote sales abroad of Chinese traditional medicines produced in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mr Ho and Mr Wang met in the course of a four-day tour by Mr Ho of cities in the area, of which Macao and Shenzhen both form part.

By performing its function as a place where China and lusophone countries can do business, Macao can help Shenzhen increase its economic engagement with the Portuguese-speaking world, the government of Macao quotes Mr Wang as saying.