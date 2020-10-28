IPIM to spur engagement by lusophone world, southern China

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, will hold next month a series of events meant to prompt enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to trade with lusophone countries and invest in them, the Nanfang Daily reports.

The Chinese newspaper quotes IPIM Executive Director U U Sang as saying the institute will hold the events in the southern Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Zhuhai and Zhongshan in cooperation with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee.

The report says the vice-president of the committee, Fan Xinlin, led over 50 entrepreneurs on visits last week to the 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair and the 2020 Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao).

The committee set up in January the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Federation of Entrepreneurs Guangdong Liaison Office to spur the pursuit through Macao of business opportunities in lusophone markets, the Nanfang Daily quotes Mr Fan as saying.