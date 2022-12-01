Zontes confirms its debut in Brazil.

On the 29th of November, the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zontes announced officially its arrival in Brazil. In an Instagram post @zontesdobrasil, the company published its first message targeted directly to Brazilians. JTZ Motors which represents Haojue, Suzuki and Kymco will be responsible for bringing Zontes to Brazil.

The company has not yet annuonced which Zontes motorcycles should be offered in Brazil, but during the introduction of the Haojue DK 160 Fi to the Brazilian market, JTZ said that Zontes would bring premium 310-cylinder motorbikes..

Being from China, Zontes has attracted a lot of attention in the world of motorcycle with a line of motorcycles ranging from 125 cm3 to 310 cm3. In this regard, one of the main families of the brand is the 310, composed of a naked (R), an adventurer (T), a cruiser (V), a scooter (M) and a crossover (X).

(Source: motociclismo)