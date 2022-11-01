Youth Exchange Programme between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries concludes with success

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Macao SAR and the Macao SAR Government jointly organized the Youth Exchange Programme between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries between the 26th and 28th of October. With the main theme of “Feel the beauty of the Chinese and Western cultures of Macau and be a good young ambassador of the friendship between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries”, the initiative invited 50 participants, composed of students from the Portuguese-speaking countries who are studying in higher education institutions in Macao and Chinese students who are taking Portuguese language courses.

The program prepared several visits for young Chinese and Portuguese-speaking students, including the visits to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform, the Macao Polytechnic University, and the Macao Museum. There were also activities such as lectures on eastern and western cultures in Macau and on Chinese diplomatic policies, workshops on making egg tarts, calligraphy, etc.

The participants thought that the initiative with innovative form and enriched content served to create a platform for exchange and mutual learning between the two parties.