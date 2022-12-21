Xinhua News Agency’s Silk Road Belt information promotion event was held in São Paulo

On the 14th of December, the Xinhua News Agency’s Rio de Janeiro branch held the Xinhua News Agency’s Silk Road Belt information promotion event in São Paulo. At the event, the Rio de Janeiro branch signed news cooperation agreements with Other Words and the Brazil China Agency.

José Sanchez, president of Grupo CMA, Marcelo Benez, commercial executive director of Folha de São Paulo and other representatives of the big media in Brazil, as well as leaders of Chinese companies in Brazil, participated in the promotion event.

Chen Peijie, Consul General of China in São Paulo, said in a speech that the Xinhua News Agency has global influence and that the Rio branch has been strengthening cooperation with the local media for many years, always seeking to connect China and Brazil and contributing to promoting exchanges and mutual understanding between the two sides in various fields.

(Source: Agência Brasil China)