Xiaomi strengthens presence in Brazil with the opening of five kiosks in capitals

On October 25th, Xiaomi announced the expansion in Brazil with the debut of new points of sale of the company in the capitals of Recife and Manaus. According to the information, the next opening will take place on November 5th at Shopping Palladium in Curitiba.

In the kiosks, customers can find different options of devices of Xiaomi, such as smartphones, smartbands, smartwatches, headphones, robotic vacuum cleaners, smart body scales, portable speakers and other devices sold by DL, Xiaomi’s representative in Brazil.

The kiosks are designed according to the preferences of local consumers, thus offering even more customized experiences for the brand’s fans in the country, says Luciano Barbosa, Head of operations of Xiaomi in Brazil .

In Brazil, Xiaomi has seven own stores in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador.