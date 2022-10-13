Xiaomi Redmi A1 available in Portugal

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 is available in Portugal with a retail price of €119.99. It is a device with simpler features, with an attractive price and prepared for a more functional daily use.

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 has a 6.52 screen, with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. This smartphone is powered by an efficient Helio A22 processor from MediaTek, with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

Also what should also be highlighted is the dual 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera, allowing good selfies and flawless video calls. The battery is 5000 mAh with 10 W charger included in the box.

Xiaomi is a Chinese consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and hardware connected through an IoT platform at its core.