Xiaomi opens store on Saturday at Madeira Shopping

On the 29th of October, a new Xiaomi Store will open at Madeira Shopping. The brand now covers the entire country with stores from north to south, Azores and Madeira.

According to the company, the new store will have the latest products, such as the smartphones of Xiaomi 12T series, the Xiaomi TV of Q2 Series and other successful products in the wearables category such as the Smart Band 7 Pro and various smart home equipment.

According to Xiaomi’s Country Director, with the opening of the Xiaomi store in Madeira, it is present in 100% of the national territory, which proves the strong investment of the brand in Portugal and above all, the closeness to the Xiaomi Fans and new consumers in Portugal. The goal is to provide the best technology at the fairest price, so that anyone can enjoy an increasingly easy and connected life.