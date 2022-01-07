Xiaomi now has 20 of its own retail outlets in Portugal

The retailing chain in Portugal run by Chinese maker of mobile phones Xiaomi Corp. had grown by the end of last year to 20 outlets, 17 of them shops, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Xiaomi Country Director in Portugal Tiago Flores as saying his company means to reinforce its position as the second-biggest seller of smartphones in Portugal.

International Data Corp. reckons Xiaomi had 24 per cent of the smartphone market there in the fourth quarter of last year, the report says.

Xiaomi makes more than just smartphones, manufacturing in China over 2,000 types of device, 700 of them available in Portugal, and it has sold worldwide over 400 million of the devices it makes, Lusa quotes Mr Flores as saying.