Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro has just arrived in Portugal

The Chinese giant presented its best smartband, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro, having been unveiled globally during the manufacturer’s last event in Munich. Now, this product has just officially arrived in Portugal.

With a price well above what it has been used to, the new activity bracelet arrives in Portugal with a price of 99.99 euros and can already be purchased through MiStorePortugal. The Portuguese can also find the Mi Band 7 Pro in Xiaomi’s various physical stores in the national territory.

Among the many highlights brought by the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro, one can highlight the support for always-on display, automatic brightness adjustment and also the location accuracy thanks to the support for BeiDou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and QZSS.