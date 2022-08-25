Xiaomi launches the new scooter in Portugal

The new urban mobility model from the Chinese brand Xiaomi launched in Portugal is called the Electric Scooter 4 Pro and is equipped with a 700 W motor that allows it to reach a maximum speed of 25 km/h.

Equipped with a 12,400 mAh battery, the new Xiaomi scooter offers a range of up to 55 km. According to the brand, it can easily handle slopes of up to 20%. The body is made of aluminum, which gives it greater lightness. It should be noted that the Electric Scooter 4 Pro is bigger than other Xiaomi scooters, so it can support more weight and give the feet more support.

Xiaomi arrived in the country through the official Mi Store Portugal dealer in 2019. So far, the Chinese company has already had more than 17 stores in the regions of Portugal such as Porto, Lisbon, Azores, Coimbra and Braga, among others.