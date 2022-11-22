Xiaomi continues its expansion in Brazil

On November 19th, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi inaugurated a new physical point of sale in the city of Recife, capital of the state of Pernambuco.

Among the products that will be found there are items such as smartphones, smartbands, smartwatches, headphones, portable speakers and other Internet of Things and smart home devices, such as robot vacuum cleaner and smart body scales.

According to the Head of Operation of Xiaomi Brazil, Luciano Barbosa, the concept of taking a kiosk to Recife is to provide an immersion of the brand. Nothing is better than being able to touch and know the features of that product that you have heard about, it will be a real ‘hands on’.

This kiosk joins more than 8 thousand points of sale in Brazil, over the three years of operation in the Brazilian market. In addition, Xiaomi has other own shops in cities such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador.

(Source: Brazilian site “Tudo Celuar”)