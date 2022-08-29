Xiamen records a 20.7% growth in trade with BRICS countries, including Brazil

East China’s coastal city of Xiamen’s goods trade with BRICS countries, including Brazil reached 47.9 billion yuan in the first seven months of this year, up 20.7% from the same period of last year, according to the city’s customs.

Xiamen’s exports to BRICS countries totaled 15.3 billion yuan, while imports reached 32.6 billion yuan during the period, year-on-year increases of 28.1% and 17.5% respectively.

The city’s imports and exports to Brazil, Russia and South Africa reached 15.7 billion yuan, 14.8 billion yuan and 7.3 billion yuan between January and July, up 23.3%, 29 .8% and 25.4% from the prior-year period respectively.

Metal ore and heavy mineral sands, agricultural products, coal, and lignite were among the major goods imported during the period, while the city mainly exported mechanical and electrical products and labor-intensive goods.