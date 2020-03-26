Xi says China ready to help Brazil counter Covid-19 pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that China stands ready to help Brazil in the struggle against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Mr Xi as telling Mr Bolsonaro over the phone that their countries should talk more and work together more, in a wider variety of ways.

The report quotes Mr Bolsonaro as thanking Mr Xi for helping Brazil buy medical supplies from China, and as expressing hope for greater sharing of know-how about preventing or controlling disease.

Brazil is ready to cooperate more closely with China, Xinhua quotes Mr Bolsonaro as saying.