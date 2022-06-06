Xi Jinping sends message of condolence over severe floods in Northeastern Brazil

On 1st June, the Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over the severe floods in Brazil, which have caused heavy casualties, according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

In the message, Xi Jinping said he was shocked to learn of the severe floods in northeastern Brazil, which have caused heavy casualties and property losses. He would like to express deep condolences to the victims and extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the people in the disaster-hit areas. He also wishes the injured an early recovery.

At least 106 people died and ten were reported missing under the heavy rains that hit northeast Brazil, with greater intensity in the region of Recife, capital of Pernambuco state.

The Brazilian authorities indicated that they had evacuated 6,198 people from the affected areas and at least 24 municipalities have already declared a state of emergency.