XCMG of China delivers 650-tonne cranes to Mamuth of Brazil

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG) of China has delivered a batch of cranes capable of lifting 650 tonnes ordered by Mamuth of Brazil, NMQB reports.

The Brazilian newspaper says the all-terrain cranes are biggest of their type that XCMG has exported to Brazil.

The Brazilian subsidiary of XCMG delivered at the same time a batch of 220-tonne and 75-tonne cranes, the report says.

It quotes the chairman of the subsidiary, Wang Yansong, as saying that last year the company sold more cranes in Brazil than any other supplier.

In the spirit of Sino-Brazilian cooperation, XCMG will increase its investment in Brazil to help the economy there develop, NMQB quotes Mr Wang as saying.