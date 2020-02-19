XCMG Brazilian subsidiary sends medical supplies to Wuhan

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd (XCMG) of China has announced that its Brazilian subsidiary has sent a shipment of medical supplies to the central Chinese city of Wuhan for use in countering the coronavirus epidemic there.

XCMG issued a written statement saying employees of the subsidiary, XCMG Brasil Lda, gave money to buy supplies such as face masks and protective suits.

The company said it was urging fellow-members of the Brazilian Association of Chinese Companies to join in the struggle against the epidemic.

XCMG has deployed 329 construction machines in eight Chinese cities to contribute to the building of medical facilities, including two hospitals in Wuhan, together containing 2,600 beds for patients in severe or critical condition, which were completed this month, the company statement says.