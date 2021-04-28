World Portuguese Language Day to be observed in China

China will be among the countries where activities will mark World Portuguese Language Day on May 5, Lusa reports, citing Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

Over 150 events such as conferences, lectures, concerts, literary contests and academic gatherings will be held in 44 countries, the Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Santos Silva as saying.

Mr Santos remarked in particular that in China, Chinese translations of several works of literature in Portuguese will be published.

Also on the programme in China are a lusophone film festival, the publication of a book on the annual conference last year of the Portuguese Institute of the Orient in Macao, and the presentation of books in Portuguese as gifts to Chinese institutions, Lusa says.

The Camões Institute, which has branches in Macao, Beijing and Shanghai, is arranging the activities, according to its website.